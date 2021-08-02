COVID-19 vaccinations rising in Oklahoma following delta variant surge

TULSA, Okla. — Vaccinations are growing again in Oklahoma following a mid-summer surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations among mostly unvaccinated people, according to new data.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks daily doses of COVID-19 vaccines being administered, as well as new COVID-19 cases.
As the virus, primarily the delta variant, has caused a new surge, the data shows a simultaneous increase in vaccinations.
According to CDC data, the 7-day moving average of doses administered reached 8,027 on July 28 before the consistent dip in vaccinations seen on weekends.
On June 28, the 7-day moving average was only 5,432.
In the same timespan, the 7-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma increased from 203 to 1,268.
As of Aug. 2, more than 1.9 million Oklahomans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and more than 1.6 million have been fully vaccinated.
