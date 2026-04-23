Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

DEADLY CRASH: Construction worker struck on Highway 75 near 51st Street

Highway 75 Crash
KJRH
Highway 75 Crash
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Crews with the Tulsa fire and police departments are responding to a crash on Highway 75 near 51st Street.

Officials say a construction worker was struck by a dump truck. He has passed away.

Northbound traffic is down to one lane on Highway 75.

This is an ongoing story.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US