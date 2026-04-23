DEADLY CRASH: Construction worker struck on Highway 75 near 51st Street

TULSA, Okla. — Crews with the Tulsa fire and police departments are responding to a crash on Highway 75 near 51st Street.
Officials say a construction worker was struck by a dump truck. He has passed away.
Northbound traffic is down to one lane on Highway 75.
This is an ongoing story.
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