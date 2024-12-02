Construction starts on Catoosa interchange

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says improving safety and access are two reasons it started a $42 million interchange project in Catoosa.

2 News checked out the first day of work on I-44 near SH-66.

Flashing lights, construction crews, and a slow line of traffic could be the reality for drivers in Catoosa for the next year and a half.

“My mom was pretty concerned about it,” said Joseph Ragland. “I know that.”

Joseph Ragland has owned Nutrition Stomp on SH-66 for the last nine years. The construction cones start not too far away from his shop’s front door.

“It seems like it’s going to be pretty impactful the changes that are going to be made here,” said Ragland.

KJRH

“Is there going to be any impact to those businesses that are right off of SH-66?,” 2 News asked.

“SH-66 itself will not have any major impact,” answered TJ Gerlach.

ODOT Spokesperson TJ Gerlach said access won’t be cut off from Ragland’s business or others, but the work will change the area.

First, they plan to straighten the curve on I-44 westbound between US-412 AND 193rd East Avenue.

“This is an area with a lot of collisions plus, unfortunately, a lot of trucks that turn over right there,” said Gerlach.

He says this fix should change that, along with adding lanes and increasing the speed limit once the work is done.

Next, they’ll relocate the eastbound I-44 exit onto SH-66 to the right-hand side and create a flyover ramp. The flyover ramp will give 193rd East Avenue direct access to SH-66.

“Additional access as well is another major point of this to get people onto SH-66 more efficiently,” said Gerlach.

2 News drone footage over future Catoosa interchange

There’s also a protected turnaround at 193rd East Avenue in the plans that will allow SH-66 traffic to access eastbound I-44 and eastbound US-412.

“It’s definitely going to change things for sure,” said Ragland.

While Ragland mainly uses back roads instead of the interstate, the work will impact the nearly 50,000-60,000 vehicles that use this interchange daily.

ODOT says during the busiest travel times they will have two lanes of traffic open in both directions on I-44.

The $42 million project is expected to wrap up in the summer of 2026. That summer is the Centennial of Route 66. ODOT says they want the work finished by then since they’re expecting thousands of travelers to hit the highway for the festivities.

