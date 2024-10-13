Construction closes southbound Sheridan road from 91st to 101st

TULSA, Okla. — The southbound lane of Sheridan road will be closed for resurfacing starting Oct. 14. After a few days, crews will switch to the northbound lane.

The road closure and resurfacing is part of the city’s ongoing street rehabilitation project. Kelly Cain, who lives near Sheridan, said it could cause problems.

“Sometimes you can wait a long time, and that’s the way it is now: two lanes. Now, if more traffic goes down 91st during rush hour, yeah, it's going to be pretty tough," said Cain.

City leaders advised people to find a different route during the construction. They said the project is designed to improve safety by adding sidewalks and pedestrian medians. Cain said he's worried about more than backed-up traffic.

“That’s going to be bad for a lot of people, I’m sure, and the businesses along Sheridan between 91st and 101st are going to suffer, I’m sure," said Cain.

City staff said the project will take about five months to complete. Ryan Mckaskle is Tulsa's field engineering manager.

KJRH

“We are going to put up business access signs so the traveling public knows how to access each business or where to access each business," said Mckaskle.

Cain said the closure could impact the people's morning routine.

“If you can’t get out of your neighborhood or find another way to get to work, it will cost you an extra 5 or 10 minutes, which means a lot in the morning," said Cain.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

