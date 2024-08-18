COMPLETE: Construction for the new six-lane street on Yale Avenue is completed

TULSA, Okla — A new road with six lanes has officially been opened, starting on Yale Avenue at East 81st Street and ending at East 91st Street.

After more than a year of construction, residents will now be able to take advantage of the new layout.

Macy Ramsey has lived here her whole life and remembers how scary it was to drive on the roads before the renovation.

"I know there was probably a lot of accidents," she said.

"It was two lanes before and there was a scary guardrail."

She said the lanes will also help move traffic along quicker.

"This is a really busy area, it's like in the Jinks school district," said Ramsey.

"It's just great that they're adding all this room for people to actually be able to drive."

Carolina Marino is the owner of El Arepaso Venezuelan Café.

She is excited to start being able to use the street and believes it will be good for the community.

(Translated from Spanish)

"It's a good thing because there will be better movement of traffic," she said.

She also said it will help drivers feel more comfortable while driving.

(Translated from Spanish)

"Traffic will be faster and we won't have to stay in one lane for a long time," said Marino.

(Translated from Spanish)

"The city is growing and getting better, so I would think that because of more people moving in that more roads are needed.”

She also hopes that the streets will help to bring more customers into her café as driving becomes easier.

