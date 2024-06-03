Commutation hearings begin for Kelsey Briggs’ Mother

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board began the commutation process for Raye Dawn Smith on June 3.

She is the Oklahoma mother convicted of enabling child abuse in a high-profile case in 2007.

In 2005, while Lance Briggs was serving in the military, his daughter, Kelsey Briggs, 2, was found dead in her mother’s home. Smith was not home at the time of the murder.

Smith was sentenced to 27 years.

Smith’s new husband, Michael Porter, was originally charged with murder and sexual assault.

However, he took a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against Smith and received 30 years for enabling child abuse.

17 years later, Smith wants the board to agree that she and Porter sharing nearly the same sentence is unjust.

Kelsey Briggs' mother to ask for reduced sentence

Lance Briggs and his father, Royce Briggs, got to speak at the board meeting. The two are fighting to keep Smith behind bars.

“I understand that Ms. Smith is a model prisoner but she was not a model mother,” said Lance. “Kelsey got a life sentence. Raye Dawn Smith’s sentence is not excessive.”

“She will have a chance for parole after serving 85% of her sentence; that’s what was handed down by a judge and jury, and that’s the way it should be,” said Royce.

Ten months prior to Kelsey’s death, the Department of Human Services was investigating signs of abuse, including bruises and broken legs. Ultimately, a judge ruled to keep Kelsey with her mother.

“There is no way Raye Dawn couldn’t have known what was going on,” said Royce to the board.



However, Smith’s advocates, like former Representative Kris Steele, believe this is a story of disparity.

“Raye wasn’t even home when the murder of her child occurred,” said Steele. “She was charged with a crime based on a plea agreement by the individual who actually murdered her daughter and that is not justice.”

In 2006, Steele co-authored Kelsey’s Law, designed to strengthen protections for child abuse victims. He worked alongside the Briggs family to help put that law into place.

While fighting for Smith’s release may appear ironic, Steele disagrees, saying injustice comes in many forms.

“When it comes to excessive sentences and wrongful conviction, it’s equally important to stand up to those injustices.”

On June 4, Smith will get the chance to speak to the board. That begins at 12:30 p.m.

If the board votes in favor of her commutation, it still has to be approved by Governor Stitt.

