COMMUNITY OWNED: Phoenix Development Council plans for Tulsa-run credit union

TULSA, Okla. — A north Tulsa community group is advocating for its own funding source with plans to create a credit union run by the community. 2 News Oklahoma’s Naomi Keitt talked with organizers about how it could spark economic development in the area.

“We’ve been with it for a long time and we’re going to stick to it until it’s finally achieved,” said Pleas Thompson.

Near 36th Street North and North Peoria, 2 News met with Pleas Thompson, who has lived in Tulsa for decades. He’s the person who brought the idea of the North Tulsa Community Federal Credit Union to the Phoenix Development Council.

“For far too long our people get redlined when it comes to loans,” said Thompson. “Sometimes the applications are pushed to the back. If we have the finances for it, we can be in control. We can make those decisions for ourselves.”

The council’s goal is economic development with thriving businesses and restaurants.

“I might add that the word Tracie means warrior and I am a fighter for my community,” said Tracie Chandler.

Head of the council board, Tracie Chandler, says this credit union will help in that effort, keeping their dollars circulating in their community and overcoming some of the challenges minorities face getting loans.

“The credit union is created to help Tulsans, north Tulsans meet or achieve their dreams,” said Chandler.

They’ve gotten permission from the National Credit Union Administration to create a charter. Now, they need to get 500 people to take a survey to figure out if it’s a viable idea. Organizers say it’s a way to continue the history of a once flourishing north Tulsa.

“We don’t want to go back to the former days of glory we want to exceed it with each passing day,” said Chandler.

