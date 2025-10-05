'Community is what keeps us going': Mother honors daughter's memory 21 years after her death

Brittany Phillips was just 18 when she was found raped and strangled to death at her apartment in 2004.

No DNA evidence has been found to this day that has pinpointed her killer.

Her mother, Dr. Maggie Zingman, has hosted a memorial every year since her daughter's death, with this year being the 21st.

She said she will fight until everything is done to help get justice for Brittany.

“The problem is, it can happen to anybody," said Zingman. "Learn about this, advocate for the laws, so maybe down the road, this doesn't happen to someone you love.”

Zingman said she's making sure she advocates not just for her daughter's cold case, but other families' as well.

“As your case gets older and older, even if the police department is putting a lot of work into it and communicating with you, it can feel you can feel like it's forgotten," she said. "I have so many people here, and that's why I want so badly to share it with other families, because we don't have to do this alone. So many families are silenced in their shadows, having no one."

Zingman said she is honored to have the community by her side.

One of the people who was moved by Brittany’s case is Kellie Schuttler.

She said being a mother herself, this case and Zingman's advocacy resonated with her.

“I'm here mainly to boost her up, although I think she boosts me up more than than I do for her," said Schuttler.

Schuttler said she wants to make sure everything is done by authorities to bring justice.

“She deserves some closure, and that closure may be 'we've exhausted everything', but right now they haven't," she said.

To get involved, you can visit this website or call (918) 596-9135 if you have any information.

