COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: Tulsa city leaders host second series throughout October

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa city leaders are hosting the second round of community conversations throughout October.

When are the community conversations?



Wed., Oct. 1, OU Tulsa, Founders Hall, 4502 E. 41st St., Tulsa, OK 74135

Mon., Oct. 13, Hardesty Regional Library's Frossard Auditorium, 8316 E. 93rd St., Tulsa, OK 74133

Tues., Oct. 21, Tulsa Tech Lemley Memorial Campus, 3420 S. Memorial Dr., Tulsa, OK 74145

Mon., Oct. 27, Herman & Kate Kaiser YMCA, 5400 S. Olympia Ave., Tulsa, OK 74107

Thurs., Oct. 30, North Tulsa Dream Center, 200 W. 46th St. N, Tulsa, OK 74126

City leaders will discuss big issues impacting our community, including homelessness and city resources. Residents can also meet one-on-one with departments and resources.

2 News spoke with several community members at past events.

>>>Previous coverage: VOICES OF NORTH TULSA: City holds final 'Community Conversations'

"I think what’s really important for everyone in Tulsa to understand is that we may have the same challenges or different challenges, but we all deserve access to the folks who serve us every day," said Mayor Monroe Nichols.

City leaders will be in South Tulsa, followed later in the month in the east, west, and north Tulsa communities.

On the first of October, city leaders went to Midtown.

Local News CRITICAL CUTS: Mayor Nichols says Tulsa losing $8M mental health funds KJRH Digital

Mayor Nichols said these events are beneficial to both residents and city leaders.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

