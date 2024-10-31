Colored Halloween buckets signal kids' needs to neighbors

For kids who are ready to trick or treat some may feel left out due to dietary restrictions and having special needs like autism.

Back in 2012, a mother of a child with food restrictions put a teal pumpkin outside her home to let other children with food allergies know they offer allergy-free candy and little toys.

That trend then moved to children taking teal, blue, and purple candy buckets, which can alert candy givers of children who have special needs.

Teal buckets:

-Kids who have food allergies

Purple buckets:

-Children with epilepsy

Blue buckets:

-Children with autism or a sensory disorder

For moms like Jennifer Morgan, her 2-year-old son has autism, and Halloween can be a lot for him to go door-to-door.

He really didn't have the language to say what he needed to. We're going door to door, and he couldn't say trick or treat. He really didn't know what to do. We had a couple of experiences where we would go to a house, and he would try to take all the candy,” Morgan said.

The Lighthouse Autism Center says if people pass out candy and children have one of these colored buckets be mindful for all.

Children with autism may not say trick-or-treat or thank you; Lighthouse Autism Center says for those passing out candy to be patient and accepting.

Children with food allergies who carry a teal bucket may also look sad when they can’t receive candy. The Lighthouse Center says to have non-food items like stickers, bubbles, or glow sticks so they feel included as well.

Decorations in front yards may be a sensory overload for children with autism. For children with epilepsy, flashing lights from decorations or colored lights could trigger a seizure.

Experts said every child should be included in this holiday and can be possible for people who pass candy out.

