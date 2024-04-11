Collinsville seniors enjoy "Off your Rocker" drum class

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — The "off your rocker" drum class at the Veterans Community Center was held to help seniors get in their exercise.

They followed multiple beats at different speeds for some light cardio.

Everyone followed drumming music videos and even spiced things up with some leg kicks and stretching.

Colleen Reeves is regular at the classes.

"It's so much fun to get your heart rate up without feeling like you're getting your heart rate up and the program is so much fun the music is because its old music,” said Reeves.

Reeves has gained more than exercise from the event.

"I have a bunch of friends here now and more all the time, our group keeps growing it started out with just a few" said Reeves.

Drum leader Cathy Rogers told KJRH this class gives seniors the opportunity to get moving and keep their brain engaged, an overall benefit their health.

"I see a change in their lives I see a betterment for their lives and an enjoyment of music" said Rogers.

At the event, they also had cornhole for everyone to play and plenty of snacks for those who worked out.

Reeves has seen and felt some major benefits from coming to the classes.

"I've noticed the scale is already dropping a little bit and I can feel my clothes are getting a little bit looser" Reeves said.

The "off your rocker" drum class will continue on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. throughout the year.

