Colleagues remember Tulsa community leader Terry McGee

TULSA, Okla. — Friends and colleagues are remembering Terry McGee - a former fire marshal, entrepreneur and community leader in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says McGee’s body was recovered from Skiatook Lake on Tuesday after he tried to help two children, including his grandchild.

McGee had big visions for development, in places like North Tulsa. But McGee referred to it as Tulsa North, since he didn't like the stigmatism of North Tulsa, according to Tim Lovell. Lovell is the former director of the nonprofit, Tulsa Partners.

“Anytime there was a problem, he wanted to bring people together to solve those problems," Lovell said.

McGee was a member of Tulsa Partners, along with several other organizations.

“He was a father, a grandpa, and he was a brother," said Tulsa Fire Department Public Information Officer Andy Little. "There are a lot of people that are hurting right now.”

McGee spent a quarter of a century of service with Tulsa Fire as an Assistant Fire Marshall, retiring 14 years ago.

His devotion to service led him to starting his own company, McGee Enterprises, focused on new home construction and renovation in struggling communities.

Black Wall Street Square is one of his latest projects. It's a 24-home development on MLK and Reading, proposed by him and Boomtown Development in Tulsa North.

Those who knew him say his involvement with Black Wall Street Square was indicative of the man he was – a giver.

