New development to build townhomes in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A new townhome development is coming to north Tulsa.

Boomtown Development and McGee Enterprises plan to develop affordable housing that pays homage to Black Wall Street.

It will be called Black Wall Street Square and will be located on MLK Jr BLVD, just north of Pine St.

The plan is to build 24 single-family townhomes. Sixteen of the units will be affordable housing while the other eight will be at market rate.

Developers are giving a nod to the area’s history with their design. The buildings will look similar to the brownstone style seen in the 1920s era of Greenwood and Black Wall Street.

It’s something Tulsa resident LaToya Rose is excited to see.

“This is going to be amazing," Rose said. "We need more development in north Tulsa. Especially for residential.”

Rose grew up in north Tulsa, but left after high school, partly because of the lack of affordable or nice housing.

When she returned in 2017, she saw that not much changed.

“Just seeing a lot of commercial real estate abandoned, a lot of plots and houses just abandoned," Rose said.

Since then, Rose said she’s seen developers come in and start building.

Black Wall Street Square developers said this is a pathway to homeownership, which is something many people are struggling to afford right now.

Rose agrees, saying north Tulsa residents need more quality and affordable housing to help grow the community.

“I mean really just keep our residents in Tulsa," Rose said. "And that’s what we want. We want people to not only grow here, you know grow up here, go to school here, be educated here. But also to grow up and see north Tulsa and Tulsa just as a viable source for homeownership, for wealth building, for business ownership as well.”

She herself owns Rose Tax Solutions on Greenwood.

She hopes that this is a step toward even more development for north Tulsa.

“We need more minority developers who are interested in eradicating homelessness," Rose said. "As well as just helping for landlords to be educated on what it even looks like to be a good landlord, especially in north Tulsa.”

Construction is scheduled to begin within the next year. It's expected to be completed a year after that.

You can learn more here.

