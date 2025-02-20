Cold weather health risks: How to know signs of hypothermia and frostbite

TULSA, Okla. — In response to the severe cold weather this week, Tulsa's Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) has addressed 11 cold exposure calls and transported five patients to local hospitals. With the frigid temperatures, health officials warn that individuals can show signs of hypothermia in less than 20 minutes.

Steven Barnes, manager of Hillcrest ER in Claremore, explained that hypothermia occurs when someone is exposed to the cold for an extended period, causing the body temperature to drop below 95 degrees Fahrenheit. Key symptoms to identify include shivering, loss of motor function, and slurred speech.

“It (95 degrees) doesn't sound like a whole lot, but even two degrees below that, you can start to see signs of hypothermia,” Barnes said.

In more severe cases of hypothermia, medical professionals may need to infuse heated fluids through an IV to gradually raise body temperature.

“The main thing is to bring that temperature up slowly; we don’t want to throw them in the dryer to heat them up as quickly as possible. It’s a delicate process,” he added.

To mitigate the risk of hypothermia and frostbite, Barnes suggests several preventive measures. He urges residents to stay indoors as much as possible, but for those who must work outside, it’s crucial to limit exposure time, take frequent breaks to rewarm, and wear multiple layers. But make sure you the clothing stays dry as wet clothing can cause your body to get cold faster.

Hats, gloves, and insulated footwear are critical for protection against the cold.

Barnes pointed out that frostbite, which can occur with extended exposure to cold, primarily affects extremities like hands and feet. Symptoms include a tingling sensation, numbness, and the potential formation of ice crystals on the skin.

“Frostbite is a type of burn,” Barnes explained. “The tissue that is exposed to cold can die, and in severe cases, amputation of the affected limb may be necessary.”

He also emphasized the importance of hydration during cold weather. “Avoid caffeinated and alcoholic drinks because they can cause your body to lose heat more rapidly. Instead, drink warm beverages like tea,” suggested Barnes.

As the cold snap continues, officials remind residents to take all necessary precautions to protect their health and well-being.

