COLD CASE SOLVED: Arrest made in 2018 murder of Trey Seymore

TULSA, Okla. — Seven years after Alfred Trey Seymore was shot in the head and killed, Tulsa police arrested one of the homicide suspects.

Seymore was shot inside a car in the Candlewood Suites parking lot near 71st Street and Hwy 169. He died several days later on Nov. 15, 2018.

Security video shows two men getting inside the car with Seymore and then getting out. Shortly after, one of the men is seen shooting into the car.

Evidence from Seymore's phone linked Kristopher Thompson to the shooting at the time, but police didn't have enough evidence to arrest him at the time.

Over the last several years, the homicide continued to pursue the case and were able to build a case implicating Thompson.

In 2023, 2 News spoke with Seymore's family about the cold case:

Seymore was in ROTC and attended Union High School.

His mother was already dealing with her other son having a brain injury when she lost Trey.

There was some hope, however, when Trey saved eight lives by being an organ donor.

Police are still looking to identify the second suspect in the case. If you know anything, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

