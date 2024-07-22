CLOSING: QuikTrip blames 'small footprint', closes store by TU

TULSA, Okla. — For many students at the University of Tulsa, the QuikTrip right across the street has been the easiest place to grab a snack and drink for nearly 40 years.

"I'd say I go there probably on a daily basis," said Don Thatcher.

But now that convenience is going away.

The company announced the location of 11th Street would be closed and torn down, blaming the store's layout and small footprint.

2 News broke the news to Thatcher, and his reaction was a lot like others.

"It's kind of sad to hear it's going away," Thatcher said.

Now that this location is going away, the closest one is one and a half miles away from campus, which, for students who don't have cars, could be a thirty-minute walk just to the gas station.

Google Maps

Don said for himself and other Hurricanes, the closing makes things difficult when he wants something to eat after practice.

"I don't really know where we are going to go now, but now less convenient for sure," Thatcher said.

We reached out to QuikTrip for when the gas station will be officially closed but have not heard back.

They did provide this statement about the closing:

It is critically important to us that every QuikTrip across our 1,000-plus store footprint delivers the quality in-store experience that our customers have come to know, love and expect. We regularly evaluate our stores to ensure they’re meeting customer experience and performance expectations. Our location along E 11th Street first opened its doors nearly four decades ago. Today, its store layout and small footprint are not consistent with our more modern stores and are unable to deliver the hallmark QT experience we and our customers expect. We invite our customers to visit one of our 51 other locations in Tulsa.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

