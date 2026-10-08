Search continues for missing Oklahoma teen Cloey Stewart

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service is asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Cloey Stewart, 17, was last seen on October 5, 2026, around Center Lane in Muskogee, Oklahoma, according to investigators.

KJRH

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service at 918-207-3800.

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