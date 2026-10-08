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Search continues for missing Oklahoma teen Cloey Stewart

Cloey Stewart
Cherokee Nation Marshal Service
Cloey Stewart
Cloey Stewart
Posted

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service is asking for help finding a missing teenager.

Cloey Stewart, 17, was last seen on October 5, 2026, around Center Lane in Muskogee, Oklahoma, according to investigators.

Cloey Stewart missing

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service at 918-207-3800.

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