Cleansing a Cannibal: The baptism of Jeffrey Dahmer

TULSA, Okla. — A new documentary trending on Netflix takes an in-depth look at the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Along with hours and hours of taped confessionals, it also features Oklahoma Christian University graduate Roy Ratcliff. He baptized Jeffrey Dahmer in prison.

Between 1978 and 1991, American serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer preyed on 17 men and boys. He raped, murdered, and dismembered them, and at times, dabbled in necrophilia, cannibalism, and preserving body parts. After he was caught, he was given 16 consecutive life sentences.

News outlets from around the world reached out to interview Dahmer, including Dateline NBC anchor Stone Phillips.

"Jeff had been interviewed by Stone Phillips on a national level and the guy had pressed him about his evil urges and so forth, and two people watching it felt like they needed to do something, and one was a prison minister from Crescent, Oklahoma," said Pastor Roy Ratcliff.

That prison minister from Oklahoma got in touch with a pastor in Milwaukee, but he wasn't free, so he reached out to Ratcliff. "He called me and said a prisoner needs to be baptized and so I said 'Ok, who is it, what's his name and where is he at?' He said 'well you might want to sit down. His name is Jeffrey Dahmer' and of course, everyone knew who Jeffrey Dahmer was because he had been in the news at that time," said Ratcliff.

2 News Oklahoma Anchor Sharon Phillips talked to Ratcliff about his time with the infamous serial killer and the lesson he took from their interaction. WATCH the full story on 2 News Oklahoma Sunday after the game.

