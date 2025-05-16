Claremore restaurant J Farley's asks for help on social media

CLAREMORE, Okla. — If you've driven down Highway 20 in Claremore, you've likely seen the sign for J Farley's Irish Pub. Unfortunately for co-owner Chris Hayes, many people keep driving by.

"We're just kind of been a little bit behind the curve," Hayes said. "You know, some bills are starting to catch up with us."

Which prompted this Facebook post:

The J Farley's team saying, "Farley's is at a crossroads. One that's forcing us to face the possibility of closing our doors."

This story isn't unique in the food industry these days, but the restaurant itself is one of a kind. Farley's opened back in 2018, following the passing of Claremore fire captain Jason Farley, who died during a water rescue in May of 2015.

"I reflect on all of our time we had together," former Claremore fire chief Mark Dowler said. "The arguments, the negotiating, but we had more positive times."

Those positive times are well represented throughout the pub. Pictures of Farley decorate the walls of the restaurant, along with fire memorabilia, even a picture of firefighters with matching tattoos honoring their late team member.

"I believe the community response is going to be very positive and immediate," Hayes said. "We just hope to rebuild the connection that we possibly lost."

A connection with their customers, built on the connection with first responders gone too soon.

"Jason, Marty Osborne, all the others that's passed in our department. This is because of them," Dowler said. "This is about them. We can't afford or stand to let a business like this close down."

Hayes said they don't plan to shut down the restaurant; they intend to stay in business as long as possible.

A number of people I talked with while eating lunch said they visited because of the Farley Facebook post.

