Claremore police station reopening, city manager offers updates on power

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Claremore police station will reopen to the public on June 4. It closed almost a week ago due to storm damage.

The lobby will reopen for business at 8am, Claremore Police Department wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, City Manager John Feary updated the community that crews restored a lot of power to residents on Monday.

The tornado took out many poles. While a few of them still reportedly are impacting the main grid, he said circuits are up.

“We think we’re down less than a thousand right now,” said Feary. “And they’re [crews] getting there. Again, we need you all to be patient. It is not as simple as some people would say.”

During that late-night livestream, he said this patience will pay off in due time, estimating that restoration is probable “within 48 to 72 hours”—meaning Wednesday or Thursday nights.

The City Council also ratified emergency spending on Monday night and awarded a contract to Louisiana company Del Sol. Del Sol specializes in recovery from natural disasters and consults with the federal government.

"We're going to make sure we have the best of the best in here to help us recover from this,” Feary said. “And frankly, we're spending millions of dollars that were not budgeted for, that we did not plan on spending. Because, you know, you don't really—well, we have a plan for disasters. We don't buy millions of dollars of stuff to just lie around in case there is one."

The city manager also thanked the linemen working dusk to dawn.

“Crews worked all day. They’ll be working all night. They’ll be working all day tomorrow. They’ll be working all night tomorrow,” he said. “We’re just gonna keep going until we get you up—bottom line.”

The American Red Cross will have service centers open June 4 and 5 throughout Green County.

On June 4, service centers will run from 10am to 7pm at Salina City Hall and at the Claremore Expo Center.

On June 5, service centers will be open at Colcord Community Center (2-7pm), Salina City Hall (10am-3pm), and the Claremore Expo Center (10am-7pm).

