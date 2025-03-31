Claremore community split on 1% sales tax increase

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore city leaders are asking the community to vote on April 1 to increase the sales tax by 1%or one cent.

City Manager John Feary said the money will help fix roads, wastewater, and storm water systems. He added that improvement to city infrastructure could boost the local economy. However, people in Claremore have mixed feelings about more money coming out of their pockets.

Sarah Hayes is the owner of the Oklahoma Pizza Companyin downtown Claremore. She's lived in the city her whole life and loved the idea of the city trying to grow.

"I mean, it's needed. Claremore is a great place to live; it's growing. I think it's much needed," said Hayes.

As of March 31, the city's sales tax rate is 3% or three cents. Feary said raising it by one cent could allow them to address the $17 million in damages from the tornado in 2024. He said it would be the first time in about 30 years if passed.

However, people like Jacob Jearrell aren't fans of increased sales tax.

"A bad part in time when everyone is having struggles financially anyways. If you're going to take more money from us, at least show us what you're doing with it," said Jearrell.

2 News took Jearrell's concerns of rising sales tax while dealing with inflation to Feary.

"You spread that cost out amongst the 100 plus thousand people that shop here, and you're not just putting it on the backs of the 20,000 people that live here," said Feary.

Despite what Feary said are the upsides, Jearrell doesn't think it'll change anything.

"They've been taxing us for a while now, and they say they're going to fix everything, and I feel like they don't ever do none of that," said Jearrell.

The vote will take place from 7 am to 7 pm. To find out where you can vote, clickhere.

