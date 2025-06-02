City officially kicks off Tulsa Tough bike race with new Crybaby Climb

TULSA, Okla. — In just a few days, Crybaby Hill will be swarmed with spectators, watching as the Tulsa Tough bike race chugs forward.

To officially kick off the race, the city hosted the Crybaby Climb, a relay that had first responders compete in a fun way.

Many residents are excited that Tulsa Tough races are starting soon.

Shawn Zenthoefer said her husband is one of the founding members of Tulsa Tough, with the mission to promote health and wellness.

“One of the main aspects of it is to promote healthy living and a healthy lifestyle," she said. "Along with the races, there’s a lot of recreational rides and children’s events and things to get people out and moving.”

Zenthoefer also said the event promotes togetherness.

“I think Tulsa’s a special city and Tulsa Tough, there’s just no other cycling event or any other sporting event that’s quite like it," she said. "You can just come and recreationally watch and just different people coming out to support the cyclists.”

Races will officially begin June 6 starting at around 4pm.

The full schedule can be found here.

