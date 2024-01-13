City of Tulsa prepares for winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — Ahead of the winter weather on Jan. 14, Tulsa brine crews are preparing area roads for travel.

The City of Tulsa will start brining the roads around 8:00 a.m. Sunday, with the snow expected to start later in the morning.

More than 200 city employees will work 12-hour shifts around the clock.

Their goal is to make the streets and highways passable as quickly as possible, with the resources they have.

The City said they are responsible for clearing the Gilcrease Expressway minus the Turnpike section, L.L. Tisdale Expressway and all high-traffic arterial roads and city streets.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is responsible for all other highway sections.

The Resources



63 trucks mounted with salt spreaders, 48 have mounted snowplows

Four brine trucks, with snowplows

Seven 4x4 pick-up trucks with snowplows

Two motor graders for snowplow use

More than 200 employees including drivers and support staff

6,500 tons of salt and more on the way

Two salt brine mixing systems, with 25,000 gallons of salt brine

Crews will clear 36 specific routes, arterial streets being the main focus.

After the target streets are cleared, the city will focus on secondary streets near hospitals, schools and steeper areas of the city.

For a full map of targeted streets, click here.

