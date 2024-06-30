City of Tulsa to open Residential Care Center, aims for fall opening

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa has narrowed its search for a suitable area for its Residential Care Center facility.

The city plans to build the facility at 3910 Park Road in Tulsa.

The facility is a referral-based facility with individual apartments and rooms, which will help those in need who have historically struggled to get service at other facilities.

According to the city's latest housing data, Tulsa needs 500 beds for those struggling with homelessness. The care center will help the city's plans to meet that need.

"We have to get to a place where more Tulsans can get the resources they need to find permanent housing," Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "After an extensive search and an evaluation of more than 50 different potential sites in every area of our city, this location makes the most sense in terms of the space and reconfiguration needed, and we are eager to get it operational later this year."

What is the Residential Care Center and what does it provide:



Referred-based facility

Individual apartments

Medical services

24-hour staff and security

What the Residential Care Center is not:



It is not a walk-up facility

It is not a nighttime-only facility

It is not a communal living space

It is not a mental crisis facility

Upon opening, the center will provide temporary housing for individuals and families who need services and support to return to permanent homes.

The City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma was selected to operate the facility and case management program in February 2024.

The city's request for the proposal was released in November of 2023 and services provided will be unique to each individual.

Its main goal is to resolve the root cause of homelessness and help prepare participants for permanent housing within 120 days of entering the program.

Click here to learn more about the care center.

