City of Hominy asks residents to conserve water

Mason Mauro
Posted at 12:03 PM, Jan 15, 2024
HOMINY, Okla. — The City of Hominy is asking people to conserve water due to a critical water shortage caused by water leaks.

In a Facebook post the city asked residents to put off doing laundry, dishes and other activities that use a large amount of water.

The city said this is due to water leaks around town as well as residents letting their faucets drip to prevent pipes from bursting in the extreme cold.

With the leaks and pipe protection the city is seeing critical water levels in the holding tanks.

The city said if you see a water leak or have issues with water pressure, report it immediately. They ask you call (918) 855-4545 and press option 3.

