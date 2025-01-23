City of BA sends goodwill delivery to replace equipment destroyed in Nowata fire

NOWATA, Okla. — Days after a fire all but destroyed City of Nowata's public works building and its vehicles inside, Broken Arrow sent one of its would-be retired mini-excavators 50 miles over on Jan. 22.

"We were gonna retire it out just due to age, and went through that process last night and then transferred it to Nowata," Broken Arrow assistant city manager Kenneth Schwab told 2 News via Zoom.



Previous coverage >>> TOTAL LOSS: Nowata Public Works building burns down

Schwab arranged the delivery with Nowata city councilor Dean Bridges, who has seen the lows and highs of his public service tenure in just the last week and a half.

"There's some cities that let us borrow some equipment right now so we could fix water leaks and sewer leaks," Bridges said. "And to be honest with you, within two days of the barn going down, we were working."

The city still must try to replace all it lost, including a new building to house vehicles and equipment.

Bridges said Cherokee Nation is helping with cementing a new address, to which he's grateful.

"We have a 14-day plan, now we got a 30-day plan. And now we're working on our 60 and 90-day plans," he said.

In order to follow state law for exchanging equipment, Schwab said the cities agreed to have Nowata city workers sent over to Broken Arrow later this year to help with select maintenance projects.

To help literally dig city services back from the ashes, both men said the gesture from Broken Arrow restores faith.

"We talk about how slow government is (often)," Schwab said. "But when there's a need, a challenge, government can move quickly and still step through all the legal and rightful processes."

"It's so, so refreshing that Oklahomans help Oklahomans," Bridges added.

City of Nowata also learned on Jan. 22 the state fire marshal's office couldn't find a conclusive cause to the blaze because of how severe the burns got all around the structure.

Bridges said they now await help from the insurance policy.

