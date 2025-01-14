Watch Now
TOTAL LOSS: Nowata public works building burns down overnight

NOWATA, Okla. — A public works building in Nowata is a total loss after an overnight fire on Jan. 14.

The fire started around 1 a.m., and by 2 a.m,. the main part of the building was completely burned, according to City Manager Melanie Ward.

Ward said the building was holding all city equipment for parks, streets, sewers, maintenance, funerals, etc.

Surrounding communities like Coffeyville and the Cherokee Nation have already offered their services and to cover calls for service while they find a way forward.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the fire chief believes it looks to be electrical.

The building had about 10 full-time employees. Ward said they won't lose their jobs and she's considering administrative leave for them as they navigate this tragic loss.

Check back here for more updates.

