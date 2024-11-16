CHUTE SAFETY: Sapulpa police keeping families safe at Route 66 Christmas Chute

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa's Route 66 Christmas Chute officially kicked off its third year, and with new attractions, safety is top of mind.

At the Lights On Ceremony on November 14, a volunteer mentioned the expanded police force monitoring the event.

The 100% volunteer-driven event requires extensive cooperation among city departments, including the police department.

That, along with the need for safety and security, boosted the force present.

But it didn't happen overnight.

"Preparation for this started many, many months ago," said Captain Mike Sole.



He said they’ve taken extra steps to keep everyone and everything safe with the thousands of visitors planning to see the chutes.

"So, our officers who are patrol the event they go in and out of businesses to make sure there is no shoplifting or any type of theft going on," said Sole.

The increased police presence makes business owners confident. The owners of Magpie and Mulberry Market are proud of the department's safety protocols.

"The Sapulpa PD has completely stepped up their game. They have the bicycles, they have the cart that they drive around. I saw last night the bicycles were driving around. They have just, they’re amazing," said Wendy Cornelius.

She said the department's visibility makes everyone feel safer. She said the Sapulpa spirit is making its way with holiday cheer.

"The thing about this place; it just has a big heart," Cornelius said.

They welcome everyone to their type of Christmas workshop which is across the street from the chute.

"There was a group of ten people that had come from Mississippi to Sapulpa to see the Lights On Ceremony last night at the Christmas chute and that’s why they came. The amount of people that we’ll see this year is incredible," said Cornelius and her business partner Amie Taber.

So the police department will be visible at the event until it concludes. They will be patrolling the parking lots on bikes and in ATV's as well as being there to help if needed.



"Yeah, it’s pretty neat to speak to people who may not be from Sapulpa even Oklahoma. And have that interaction with them and show us what our town has to offer," said Captain Sole.



