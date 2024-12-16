CHRISTMAS MALL: Tulsa Dream Center helps 5,000 families for Christmas

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News is shining a spotlight on a local organization bringing Christmas cheer to thousands of Tulsa families. The Tulsa Dream Center is hosting its first-ever Christmas Mall, letting parents pick out gifts for their kids.

As Jan Webster picked out Christmas gifts at the Tulsa Dream Center, she told me this holiday season looks different. Both her husband and mom passed away this year. They made up part of the support system for her four grandchildren.

“This is my first year without both of them and so I’m having to just step up and just learn how to do it all by myself,” said Jan Webster.

She was one of the five thousand people who signed up for the Dream Center’s first Christmas Mall. They got the chance to hand pick gifts and present them to their kids as their own on Christmas morning.

“I just have to try to create some new memories for them and that’s what I’m trying to do,” said Webster. “I’ve never been in this position before but I’m glad and I’m very appreciative and very very happy that they are here to help these children.”

Dec 16 was opening day at the north and west campuses. Those five thousand parents represent well over 15,000 kids and more than 20,000 toys.

“That is an absolute record for us,” said Tim Newton. “We’ve never served this many boys and girls before.”

Dream Center Executive Director Tim Newton says it’s their mission to make parents the heroes this Christmas season and provide hope and joy to the community.

“It’s a great time,” said Newton.

Dozens of volunteers are making all of this possible, putting together bikes and refilling toys for the thousands of families they’ll see this week. They’re also wrapping up all the gifts for an extra special touch.

Webster says it’s a perfect reminder of the reason for the season.

“I love those kids with everything that I have,” said Webster. “I don’t ever want them to be without anything but the important thing is I want them to know about Jesus first that it’s all about him.”

Newton says they are still collecting toys until Dec 19 - and they especially need options for girls.

You can drop off toy donations at their north campus (200 W 46th St N Tulsa, OK 74126) , west campus (4122 W 55th Pl Tulsa, OK 74107, or Chick-fil-A at 41st and Yale.

You can also volunteer or donate money here.

