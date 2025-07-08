Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Choctaw Nation citizen missing since 2022 found safe, reunited with family

KJRH
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Light Horse Police Department Investigations Team found Derek Alan Reese safe and united him with family July 7.
 
Reese was found in the Tulsa area after a tip submitted by his sister. MCN said Reese was last seen in Mounds in 2022.

 Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse Deputy Chief Jere Lee Smith said, “This is a happy ending for Mr. Reese and his family, and it gives us hope for others who are still missing and who we are actively working to locate."  

2 News' Sharon Phillips talked with the Muscogee Nation Center for Victims' Services Outreach in June about a digital billboard they are using to help honor and solve Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples cases.

Previous Coverage >>> Muscogee Nation making concerted effort to find missing people

Muscogee Nation making concerted effort to find missing people

The digital billboard campaign highlighted 29 Native individuals listed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) as missing from within the Muscogee Reservation. There are now 28 people remaining after Reese was found.

Anyone with information related to a missing person case can call the Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department at 918-732-7800.

