Cherokee Nation veterans take off on Warrior Flight

TULSA, Okla. — It was a journey of honor and pride for nine Cherokee Nation veterans who left on the Tribe's 10th Warrior Flight. The flight is a trip to Washington, DC, paid for by Cherokee Nation funds. Allowing them to reminisce and visit the capital.

Dru Pratt served in the 1950s, sending and receiving messages in Morse code to ships.

"Oh, it's wonderful. I'm going back to Washington, D.C., to see that. Like I said, I was in the Navy," said Pratt.

Pratt is the third woman ever to go on a Warrior flight. She's told 2 News she couldn't be happier with this opportunity.

"I'm 88 years old, and I am so thankful I get this chance to travel one more time in an airplane," Pratt said.

The veterans were gifted with flight vests and caps in honor of their flight.

Charles Tritthart was in the army in Vietnam for two years and is looking forward to more than just sightseeing.

"I was pretty excited to have the opportunity to go do it; my son is going with me," said Tritthart.

Pratt was excited about the trip and the opportunity to go to Washington, D.C.

"I said oh, thank you, lord, I get to travel one more time," said Pratt.

Bryan Warner is the Cherokee Nation's deputy principal chief. Warner wants veterans to do more than reminisce on this trip.

"And that may bring some healing, brings some old memories, different things, things that people need to deal with."

The veterans return March 28 from their trip to Washington DC.

