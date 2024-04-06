Cherokee Nation marshals recover body from 20-foot well

KANSAS, Okla. — Marshals with the Cherokee Nation recovered a body from a 20-foot well in Kansas, Okla. on April 5.

According to Cherokee Nation Marshal Shannon Buhl, the marshal service got a tip from a farmer and began searching around sundown.

“Our Cherokee Nation Marshals worked throughout the night with many of our partner law enforcement agencies on this search and recovery. We want to find answers for this individual and get them back to their family,” Buhl said.

The body is with the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office to be identified.

The body was found on a farm just north of 412, off State Highway 10.

