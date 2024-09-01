Cherokee Nation hosts 72nd National Holiday Celebration

TAHLEQUAH, Okla — The Cherokee Nation held its 72nd national celebration to mark the nation's rebuilding since the tribe's forced removal.

"We gather here 185 years after our ancestors forged the act of union," said Chief Hoskin.

"They crafted a new constitution and kept the Cherokee Nation whole as a single and unbroken body politic."

"What drove our ancestors was the idea that they had a shared culture," said Hoskin.

Now, the nation is continuing that viewpoint by expanding on keeping their language.

The tribe has built an immersion school to help students connect with their tribal roots and learn the native Cherokee language.

Pastor D.J. McCarter is very excited for this and values the education of children.

Chief Hoskin said the recent language budget sent to the council is made up of $20.5 million dollars to expand learning of the Cherokee language.

“Looking forward to the future of our young people. And they’re looking forward to the future of our young people too. And I appreciate that and all the money they're putting out to education."

"We are in the midst of a Cherokee renaissance," said Chief Hoskin.

Danette Lyall is a member of the Cherokee tribe and lives in Seattle.

She said being able to celebrate is an amazing feeling, especially when the government is stepping up to help its people.

“The leadership I feel like has been for the people. And I know that’s one thing my dad is very proud of, very confident in.”

People like D.J. McCarter look up to Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner.

"I've gotten to know them personally," said McCarter.

"I love them both and I appreciate them both."

Deputy Chief Warner says everything is possible because of the community.

“We’re not scared to say this is what we’re doing and this is how we’ve been doing it but more importantly, we have the courage to say we can do it better," said Warner.

"But we don’t do it better alone, we do it better with everyone coming in.”

