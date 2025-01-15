Cherokee Nation enters into historic partnership with FEMA

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is making history as the first tribe to form a partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“This means when disaster strikes, we will already be in a better position because we have collaboration and training opportunities that we did not have before,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr.

In addition to more resources, training and federal guidance, Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner said it’s another exercise in sovereignty.

“The more of these kinds of partnerships we continue to garner and perpetuate, the better it is—not just for the Cherokee Nation but Indian Country,” he said.

FEMA officials say the agency must grow emergency management in Indian Country.

“You can’t do that from using state and local government as a model, it has to be born from and shaped by tribal nations,” said Justin Knighten, FEMA Associate Administrator.

Another way FEMA has increased relationships with tribes is by appointing the agency’s first National Tribal Affairs Advocate, Kelbie Kennedy. She is a Choctaw citizen and Oklahoma native.

“I see more tribal nations coming with FEMA to formalize this partnership and help support their work so that they can do it across the country,” she said.

The Cherokee Nation already responds to disasters in and out of Oklahoma. For example, they are prepped and ready to help with the California wildfires, pending word from the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

While the ranch of Cherokee member Will Rogers’ burning home recently made headlines, there are 3,000 Cherokees living in the area impacted by the fire. With 25,000 citizens, California has the largest population of Cherokees outside of Oklahoma.

