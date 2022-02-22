Chateau 68 residents frustrated over ongoing maintenance issues

TULSA, Okla. — As another cold front moves into Oklahoma, residents at one Tulsa apartment complex are frustrated over constant problems including a lack of hot water.

They say their management company isn’t doing anything to fix the problems.

Residents living in Chateau 68 near 71st and Lewis are fed up with how the property managers handle problems.

They tell 2 News maintenance either doesn’t fix the problem or they put a bandaid on it only to have the problem return.

From leaking ceilings to no hot water to bug infestations, Chateau 68 residents say they are angry with the constant issues and disregard by the complex’s management company.

The most recent reoccurring issue is no hot water for almost a week.

“This is our home, and this is our residence, but the hot water issue is not our fault. We pay rent here,” said Patricia Hutton who has been a resident here since 2017.

Residents say they have called and texted the leasing office, and even submitted online requests to have the hot water fixed.

“The last response I got was someone would be out on Saturday to come fix the hot water and that was, I want to say, Friday evening,” said another resident who has lived on the property for five years.

Out of fear of being evicted this resident wanted to remain anonymous.

She says as of Monday the hot water still hasn’t been fixed.

When I tried to talk to someone at the leasing office, the door was locked but a resident had posted a sign demanding the hot water be fixed.

I ask this anonymous resident what she does without hot water this is what she said, "I boil water, or I go to one of my daughter’s houses to take a shower.”

Another resident, Katelyn Duplanti, shared videos and pictures with us showing the leaking ceiling in their shower, how the apartment attempted to fix it, and how that fix didn’t work and the ceiling continues to leak.

Duplanti also shared a photo of a Tulsa Health Department document issued on February 10th to the apartment complex to fix the leak by the 25th or face being marked as a property unfit for human occupancy which could result in criminal citations.

Some residents have lived here for many years and others a short time but all seem to agree moving isn’t an option.

“Why are we still here? Because this is our home. Everybody is not rich to get up and move and some of us have lost jobs,” Hutton said.

2 News Oklahoma covered similar issues at this apartment complex in 2019. At that time residents also didn’t have hot water and no gas service.

I made several attempts to speak to someone at the leasing office by phone and in person but no one has returned my calls and the leasing office has remained locked.

