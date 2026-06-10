CHARGES DROPPED: Haskell foster father no longer facing felony child neglect charge

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Charges have been dropped against Andrew Fultz, the Haskell man accused of neglecting his foster child.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for the morning of June 10. It was one of several hearings that were postponed.
Both Fultz and his wife, Kaytlin, were arrested after a video showing the child standing in the snow went viral online.
The little girl is seen wearing only her pajamas and socks.
Kaytlin was found not guilty during a jury trial by the Muscogee Creek Nation District Court last October. Her attorney argued that Kaytlin was using a de-escalation method that she learned from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
Jury finds Kaytlin Fultz not guilty in child neglect case
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