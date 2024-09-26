Changing economy making it harder for families to save for Tulsa Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa State Fair has officially kicked off its Eleven Days of Fun.

Fair-goers from all parts of the state came to enjoy some good weather, food and rides.

However, some families tell me saving for the fair felt a bit different this year as inflation goes up.

People have had to look out for deals that can help them cut down on costs.

Some other ways can be found here: Don't break the bank | How you can save money at the Tulsa State Fair

Destiny Kissee likes to come to the fair each year with her family.

She said she budgeted some extra money to make it to the fair this year.

"I like to put a little bit of money away before the fair starts," she said. "It happens the same time every year, so we know when it's gonna happen."

She said there are so many things to buy at the fair, so she has to sometimes be careful.

"I come here mostly for the food, so that kinda adds up. And then the trinkets inside," she said.

Amanda Blair is the Vice President of the Tulsa Fair.

She said the fair is trying to keep prices the same as they have during the last few years.

"Our gate prices have stayed consistently the same over the past several years, it's been $15," she said. "The youth and senior price is $10."

To help fair-goers save some money, the fair is also providing a complimentary shuttle that picks up near 31st and New Haven.

If people can find another area to park, they wouldn't have to spend $20 on fair parking.

