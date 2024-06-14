CELEBRATING BLACK OWNERS: Black businesses honored ahead of Juneteenth

TULSA, Okla. — Celebrations are underway for Juneteenth in Greenwood. Part of those celebrations included recognizing Black-owned businesses.

Several of them, in Tulsa, never had a proper grand-opening. Some had to postpone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, others, had no brick and mortar presence.

Organizers in Tulsa’s historic Greenwood district gave several business owners their proper ribbon cutting. Curzella Friday Jackson was among those honored.

“No matter what I do, there is going to be support,” Jackson said, “Sometimes we don’t always see it, and we don’t always fit in it. But to know there’s people out there who actually support you, it makes you feel like you can run 100 miles.”

Jackson owns “Creatively Curzellas” She makes natural soaps, creams and other wellness products. Her business is just one example of those honored. Madisyn Berry, a high-school-aged entrepreneur, has a baking business of her own.

For the Berrys, it’s a family affair, as her mother also owns a business.

“[She] inspires me to do even better and be just as good,” Berry said.

Greenwood Chamber president Freeman Culver says businesses without a brick-and-morar business deserve equal attention.

“You have to be intentional,” Culver said, “Some of these businesses are out of the way. You have Black people that live all across Tulsa, not just one part of Tulsa.”

There are dozens of Black-owned businesses along Greenwood and across Tulsa. The Small Business Administration estimates millions across the country. Meanwhile, Jackson hopes for more.

“I hope and pray people will come out of their shells and decide that they would share [their gift] with the world,” Jackson said, “So in turn, they can build generational wealth with their families.”

