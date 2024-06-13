JUNETEENTH: Multiple celebrations to be held across Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — On June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, General Gordon Granger of the U.S. Army proclaimed the end of slavery in Texas.

News of emancipation came to the enslaved people of the Indian nations in the territory that became Oklahoma at different times during the summer of 1865, being fully enforced through the Reconstruction Treaties of 1866.

When the federal government opened the Unassigned Lands of Indian Territory to new settlers in 1889, black settlers joined the migration to stake a claim and develop towns. These included some small all-Black communities in southern and central Oklahoma, and they brought Juneteenth celebrations with them.

On June 19, 2021, President Joe Biden proclaimed Juneteenth a federal holiday.

Tulsa's Juneteenth Festival kicks off Thursday, running through June 15.

It starts with a block party at 5:30 p.m. on June 13 at Greenwood and Archer.

On Friday, June 15, OSU-Tulsa will participate in the live music festivities, partnering with Tulsa Juneteenth Inc.

Saturday, June 16, a 5K and 1K mile run will be held at the Guthrie Green in Downtown Tulsa, starting at 7 a.m.

After the run, the Guthrie Green will host a guided movement session, including yoga and line dancing, followed by a family field day.

For more information aboutTulsa's Juneteenth festival and a full schedule, click here.

Westside Community Center in Bartlesville is holding its grand reopening, which coincides with its annual Juneteenth celebration on June 15 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Stillwater Community United welcomes community members to participate in their annual Juneteenth celebration on June 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This event includes a bounce house, free food, music and non-alcoholic beverages.

