Catoosa opens 911 call center to improve response times

CATOOSA, Okla. — After 28 years, the town of Catoosa is once again operating its own dispatch and 911 call center.

Money concerns and changing technology led to moving their operation under Tulsa’s call center in the late 1990s.

However, Catoosa has grown a lot since then.

Six full-time dispatchers are finishing up training for the new center. They’ve been in training since December.

Laine Cole is one of them.

“It feels nice to help people,” she said. “You don’t have a lot of positions where you can help people so instantly.”

Catoosa Fire Chief Denus Benton says when the town was part of Tulsa’s more regional dispatch, calls would often have to be transferred, delaying response. Occasionally, the calls would get misrouted.

“With this center being open, it should minimize that to zero, I would hope,” said Benton.

Benton also says the response times will improve with dispatchers being responsible for a smaller area. They will likely be more familiar with landmarks in the event a caller is unsure of their location.

“The old milk barn, the Blue Whale,” he used for an example. “Things people can relate to when they don’t have an address.”

The call center is the final phase in the $20M Hamby Lynch Public Safety Complex. It houses 911, fire and police all under one roof in the middle of town.

The central location is key, too. The population of Catoosa is around 8,000, but can double when there is an event at the popular Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. The complex is right down the street, meaning emergency operations can get there quickly.

“Seconds count,” said Benton. “Every second makes a difference.”

They are still looking for a few part-time dispatchers. The call center is expected to be fully up and running by mid-June.

