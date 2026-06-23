TULSA, Okla — According to this year’s City of Tulsa Equality Indicators, the percentage of south Tulsans in households earning a living wage was 78 percent higher than those in north Tulsa.

Several organizations are trying to change that, by bringing resources straight to the areas that need them.

It's why Northside Neighbors and Urban Strategies partnered to bring a career fair to the 36 Street North event center.

WATCH: Organizations hoping to improve economic mobility for North Tulsans

CAREER FAIR: Organizations hoping to improve economic mobility for North Tulsans

It was a full house, with Northside Neighbors Executive Director Reggie Ivey telling 2 News there was already about 100 people registered for the event before it even started.

“Unfortunately, when we look at some zip codes in North Tulsa, we see high unemployment rates, but it's not because people don't want to work," he said. "Oftentimes, residents don't know where to go to get employed, and now the way that you apply for a position oftentimes looks different.”

He said he has a lot more planned with the non-profit and is trying to help provide various resources.

“I'm very excited that we're able to provide this type of event in the community," he said. "Not only can you get a job today, but we also have about 15 resource tables here that's sharing information about if you need to improve your job skills so that you can get a job later, or if you want to improve your resume-building skills.”

Another concern that North Tulsans have is transportation.

Guests like Jakita Henry and Lashai Overstreet said it's tough getting around when you don't have a car.

Even if you do, they said costs are going up.

“Nowadays, gas is skyrocketing," said Overstreet. "You want to make sure that it's something close to where, even if you do have any car problems or need to get transportation or work, that it's able to be done.”

"Conveniency matters," said Henry. “I enjoy going to career fairs because I like to see the different careers and jobs, and I'm always open to learning new skills, so I can move forward. I don't like to limit myself to what I'm already doing.”

Transportation is a huge issue that affects many people in north Tulsa, with a large part of the population identifying as Black/African American.

The Equality Indicators further show that Black households without access to a vehicle is nearly four times that as White households.

The career fair also provided transportation assistance.

Senior Project Manager Adrian Bradley, with Urban Strategies, said the career fair also provided transportation assistance for guests.

"Due North is another workforce development partner," he said. "They work with those individuals who may not be able to access transportation to get them on their feet to get them going in employment until they can afford bus passes, and so on and so forth."

He also said having a good career helps boost the lives of North Tulsans.

“We understand that employment is one of the number one drivers for economic mobility," he said. "We understand that this population here in North Tulsa is underemployed... to be able to bring those opportunities to North Tulsa to remove those barriers in terms of transportation is just an answer to what they've asked for.”

All of the guests who spoke with 2 News, like Angel Carter, are excited for new opportunities ahead.

Carter said he hopes there will be more events like this one.

“I do believe we need more jobs that stay out north, more job fairs that happen more frequently," he said. "Just so people know the marketing of these things, because even though it's a big turnout today, I feel like it could be bigger.”

Isabel Flores is your North & East Tulsa reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Isabel.Flores@kjrh.com.

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