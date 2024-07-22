'Can’t say I’m surprised': Tulsans comment on current political climate

TULSA, Okla. — Many community members agree that after a failed assassination attempt and a late race dropout, this year's presidential race has been rather chaotic.

2 News went into the community to find out what the local public thinks about everything that's happened in America's political sphere this election period.

Ruth Ann Fate is a resident at Zarrow Point and said that even though she is unsure of what the future holds, this election has been a lot to take in.

“It seems like utter chaos right now, particularly yesterday. Nobody seemed to know what was going on and what was going to happen,” Fate said.

Many residents, especially those with children, are worried about what it means for the future.

"I'd like to think it's gonna calm down, but I'm afraid it might get worse before it gets better," said Jenna Boolen.

"I hope it's looking bright for the sake of my kids!"

Ivania Carpio is also a mother to several children and is scared of what obstacles they may have to face.

"Even right now, everything is really expensive. By the time they are older and are adults, is it still gonna be ‘affordable’ to live and still be able to live comfortably?" she said.

She said she hopes her children will be able to live their lives the way they should rather than have to worry about more burdens.

Mandel Washington is a father to a son, and he believes that politicians should come together to help citizens instead of dividing them.

"I think everybody just needs to come together. It isn't about who did what or who did this," he said. "How about everybody just puts their minds into one and see what kind of change that would make?"

While there were several differing opinions and viewpoints, everyone seemed to agree that they just want to be able to live in a safe and stable environment.

