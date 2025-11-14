TULSA, Okla. — The halls of Amber Marie Manor are decked with boughs of holly, but the only people inside, will be owner Amber Welch, and her closest circle.

Amber Welch

Initially, Welch offered tours of the home to ticketed guests, with prices ranging from $75 to $200. During the afternoon of Nov. 13, Welch decided to cancel the remainder of the tours.

“We’ve been working really closely with the City of Tulsa. We want to definitely be in full compliance, we just decided to cancel the tours for 2025,” Welch said.

KJRH Amber Welch speaks with 2 News Oklahoma's Brodie Myers

The decision was made after a week of outcry from neighbors, accusing Welch of violating code, and using the home as a private business.

“Well, we were happy to hear that in the neighborhood,” one neighbor, who did not wish to be named, said.

The City of Tulsa, received multiple complaints, from neighbors, while the tours were taking place. Officials recently sent Welch a zoning violation notice.

Screenshot: City of Tulsa website

2 News Oklahoma was there from the beginning – even talking to the same neighbor – and keeping an eye on the tours. As an editorial decision, 2 News crews decided to hold the tours until the City took action.

KJRH A Maple Ridge neighbor speaks with 2 News' Brodie Myers during a Nov. 5 interview

“Well, I learned a lot, because I don’t really know anything about commercial vs. residential zoning, so, it’s been a process for me, personally, I’ve learned a lot about it. And, it’s interesting, because I think this applies to … the whole city of Tulsa. It’s not just a Maple Ridge neighborhood thing,” the neighbor said.

The city did not fine Welch, with respect to her efforts to make things right.

The natural question: Will the tours come back in 2026?

WATCH: CANCELED: Amber Marie Manor tours stopped after Tulsa sends violation notice

CANCELED: Amber Marie Manor tours stopped after Tulsa sends violation notice

“I have no idea what the future holds, to be honest with you. I’m excited about my home, I’m excited to share it with people, I would love to do something, but I haven’t made any future plans,” Welch said.

For now, Welch wants to put the situation in the rearview mirror.

“You know, Christmas is a time of joy. It’s time to be happy and to celebrate the birth of our Lord and savior, so, to me, it’s all joy and all beautiful,” Welch said.

Welch said the decorations affixed to the outside of the home will remain in place.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

