Calls for FCJJ shutdown amid new sex offense investigation

TULSA, Okla — Another allegation against the Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice led to renewed calls to shut down the center.

2 News Anchor Erin Christy started digging into the allegations surrounding the FCJJ months ago.

Lora Howard is Tulsa County’s Chief Public Defender. Her office represents the majority of children inside the FCJJ, which is the detention center for juveniles.

“Obviously, nothing has changed,” she said.

The FCJJ is on probation after a civil lawsuit claims widespread sexual, physical and emotional abuse against at least 30 children under knowing leadership.

Recently, local and federal law enforcement conducted a massive search of the facility. 24 hours later, a resident was hospitalized for alleged illicit drug exposure.

Last week, Tulsa County Board of County Commissioners created a new manager position and hired David Parker. Before that commissioners appointed all control to Judge Kevin Gray and stated they had no control of the situation.

“That is something incredibly interesting to me,” said Howard. “For months, we heard ‘we have no control over the situation,’ but in 45 minutes, they took control of the situation when they decided they wanted to.”

This week, Tulsa police confirmed there is another sexual battery investigation involving a resident inside the FCJJ.

Now, Howard sent a formal request to the Office of Juvenile Affairs and Tulsa County Commissioners to immediately shut down the FCJJ, her second request in recent months.

“I believe that is the only way we can correct the problem,” she explained. “Close the facility to allow Mr. Parker to bring in qualified and trained staff.”

Howard is aware problems exist statewide in detention facilities. This, she said, is different.

“This instance is extreme beyond my belief,” she said. “It’s widespread. It’s endemic. It’s cultural.”

Howard believes there is a reluctance to fire long-term employees and there are concerns about finding a place to re-house the residents. To that, Howard said the OJA has had ample time to find a new place for them.

“I am willing to take on that challenge to make sure these kids are safe,” she said.

Aside from multiple, sexual abuse allegations, claims of excessive confinement are rampant.

In 2022, there were 12 suicide attempts in a six-month period, according to records.

Sources close to the situation told 2 News some residents are self-harming just to get a visit to the hospital.

“I can’t tell things have repeated to me,” responded Howard when asked about the hospital visits. “I can tell you that is a reasonable conclusion to draw from those facts.”

2 News was also told residents were not allowed to wear pants while in their cells. Under new management, the informal policy is reportedly changed.

We are waiting for additional information on the recent abuse allegation from the Tulsa Police Department.

We also reached out to Parker and county commissioners on whether the employee in question has been suspended or placed on leave. We will let you know when we hear back.

In the past, staff under investigation have remained on duty.

