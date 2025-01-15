Burt Holmes, co-founder of QuikTrip, passes away

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip co-founder and Tulsa staple Burt Holmes passed away at 94, sources close to the family said.

Holmes is known for his work in growing the QuikTrip brand across the country and for his work on several boards in Tulsa.

He co-founded the gas station chain with Chester Cadieux in 1958.

He served as founder, owner or director of Hurricane Trading Company, Gas Energy Development Co., Day Schools Inc., Healthfood Associates/Akin’s, Utica National Bank, and National Bank of Commerce.

He also promoted Tulsa's first high-rise suburban office building — the Southland Financial Center.

"Holmes is past chairman and director emeritus of The University of Tulsa’s board of trustees, past chairman and director of the Gilcrease Museum Association, The University of Tulsa Alumni Association and Family and Children’s Services, former director of the Tulsa Philharmonic, Palmer Drug Abuse Program, Thornton Family YMCA, Greenwood Cultural Center, and Phillips Theological Seminary," according to the Tulsa Historical Society.

