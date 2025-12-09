Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
BULLYING LAWSUIT: TPS Board votes

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education voted to act on a lawsuit, relating to bullying.

The Dec. 8 meeting, lasting more than three hours, covered a wide array of topics, but it was the lawsuit, tucked away at the very end.

Vu Le, says his daughter was severely bullied at Eliot Elementary School in 2022. The focal point of the case was an alleged incident at recess. Le says someone threw a frisbee, hitting his daughter in the head, causing a cut.

Le accused the district and Eliot staff of acting with negligence with regard to the bullying.

The board, after a brief executive session, voted to allow attorneys to act. However, the board did not make public its exact intentions.

