Broken Arrow teen sentenced to 17 years for Decari Green's murder

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — 16-year-old Ky'Leigh Shaw was sentenced to 17 years in prison for her role in the killing of 16-year-old Decari Green.

The case shocked Broken Arrow after Green was found shot to death in the road in front of his home near 51st and 145th on Jan. 24, 2023.

Five people were initially charged in the case, but the charges against two 15-year-olds and another 16-year-old were dropped in May 2023.

Shaw pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter. She was also charged with a gang-related offense but that charge was dropped.

Court documents said Shaw targeted Green for being a 'rat' and drove to his home to kill him. A witness told police Green proved to some people he wasn't a rat, but Shaw was not on that phone call. Police used cell phone records and nearby security cameras to pinpoint Shaw as the main suspect.

22-year-old Tyuane Barnes was also charged in connection to Green's murder and tried in federal court due to him being Native. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in August 2023 for the charges of conspiracy and theft of a firearm.

Court documents said Barnes was driving the car with the four teenagers when Shaw shot Green.

