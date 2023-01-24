Teen found shot dead in Broken Arrow street

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating after finding a teenager shot to death in the middle of a city street early Tuesday morning.

Broken Arrow police say they responded to a call around 2:40 a.m. about a person on the ground in the middle of West Trenton near 51st Street and South 145th East Ave. Officers arrived to find a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating it as the first homicide of the year in Broken Arrow.

