5th suspect arrested in connection with Broken Arrow homicide

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department arrested 22-year-old Tyuane Barnes in Tulsa on Wednesday.

This is the fifth person arrested in connection to the January 24, 2023 homicide of a 16-year-old male in the 1400 Block of West Trenton, according to BAPD.

Police say Barnes was apprehended in cooperation with the United States Marshal's Service Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force.

Barnes faces charges of 1st Degree Murder, according to BAPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say Barnes is a member of a federally recognized tribe and will be prosecuted by the Northern District of Oklahoma United States Attorney's Office in Tulsa.

