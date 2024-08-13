Broken Arrow residents frustrated as water line break floods, erodes streets

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A waterline break in Broken Arrow left some residents with water flowing through their roads.

Ian Keserich gave 2 News a call looking for help after he said he reached out to the City of Broken Arrow and got no where.

He told us W. Quinton St. started flooding the evening of August 12th and the asphalt started buckling.

“At first it was just on this side, and the stream just got worse and worse and now it’s popping up through the street," said Keserich. "We called the City of Broken Arrow and they said they had people on it, and unfortunately we haven’t seen anybody come by yet.”

When we spoke to him, he said the water had been flowing for about 17 hours.

"As a tax payer, we expect things to be taken care of," said Keserich. "I understand that it was called late last night, but I mean we’ve got water dumping out everywhere and if we lose the street for a few days while they’re trying to repair it… it's just disappointing.”

All of the neighbors 2 News spoke to on and off camera said water started gushing into W. Quinton St. around 5 p.m. the day before 2 News talked to them.

In that time, the water created a sink hole and a number of breaks in the road. Water spouted in multiple spots from the streets and lawns.

“Nobody’s talked to us, nobody’s come out so we’ve reached out several times," said Keserich.



RELATED >>> Water main break causes house to freeze over

Grant Scepanski lives right in the thick of it. He said also tried to contact the city several times.

“It was after hours so we got transferred to the non-emergency line," said Scepanski. "They said they had records of it of multiple people calling it in. They said it would take a couple hours to get utilities to mark, but they expected about 8 o’clock last night to come out and shut off water and start working on it.”

That didn't happen.

Instead, water pooling in his driveway caused it to drop about an inch and his soaked lawn caused his brick mailbox to leaning.

“I assumed some point over night they would at least shut water off to minimize damage but like I said here we are," said Scepanski.

The water, we learned after leaving the scene, ran and flowed through the road until sometime after noon.

“I mean we can see some of the areas where it’s bubbling up, as you see cars drive by there’s significant holes and buckling in the street," said Scepanski. "There’s lots of dirt and water now but once they get it cleaned up, it’ll be I’m assuming a lot of work to fix the road and hopefully fix the driveway and any other damage that they’ve caused.”

2 News reached out to the City of Broken Arrow.

We received a message after leaving the neighborhood that the director of utilities was on scene and they had turned the water off, impacting about 10 homes.

They expected to have the issue resolved later the same day.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

